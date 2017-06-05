UPDATE 1-BHP CEO says he has not met with Elliott since Barcelona

(Adds comment)
TOKYO, June 5 BHP Billiton Chief Executive
Andrew Mackenzie said on Monday he has not met
with activist hedge fund Elliott Management since their talks in
Barcelona last month and declined to comment on whether another
meeting was scheduled.
Elliott, a New York-based fund that has built up a 4.1
percent stake in BHP, is pushing a three-point plan to collapse
the company's dual-listed structure, spin off its oil and gas
assets in the United States, and boost returns to shareholders -
all of which BHP has rejected.
Speaking at a media roundtable in Tokyo, Mackenzie said BHP
was reviewing some of its natural gas assets where it finds it
"very hard to produce investment opportunities" but emphasized
the review was a part of regular assessments of its business.
"In some cases we will seek and have sought and are seeking
to divest ourselves of these positions and in other cases we
will use hedging in order to justify an investment in
production," Mackenzie said, without being specific.
BHP announced in April it was putting its Fayetteville shale
assets in Arkansas back up for sale and, in May, Mackenzie said
the company was also looking to sell much of its Hawkville
acreage in the Eagle Ford shale formation.
Mackenzie said he was "always interested in new ideas" on
boosting shareholder value.
Elliot said last month after the meeting with Mackenzie in
Barcelona that the talks had been "constructive".
BHP's oil business, including its shale drilling, is
profitable with oil prices below $50 a barrel, Mackenzie said
when asked.
West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading at
$48.21 a barrel at 0407 GMT on Monday. BHP shares on the
Australian stock exchange were up about 1.8 percent.
