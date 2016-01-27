BHP Billiton cutting 2.4 pct of workforce at Chile-based Escondida

BRIEF-PacWest Bancorp Q4 earnings per share $0.71
* Says Q4 net interest income rose $13.7 million from Q3 to $248.3 million
SANTIAGO Jan 27 Chile's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, will implement a new round of personnel cuts, equal to 2.4 percent of its current workforce as prices for the red metal continue to linger near multi-year lows.
"Escondida is putting in place a plan to reduce the number of employees by 2.4 percent, which is equivalent to around 90 roles," a spokesman for Escondida's controller, global miner BHP Billiton , told Reuters.
"That was in response to the continued deterioration of the copper market, which has seen prices drop more than 30 percent over the last 12 months," the spokesman added.
In February 2015, Escondida said it had begun a voluntary redundancy program for its workforce as part of an ongoing plan to improve productivity and cut costs. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 China's Alibaba is not interested in acquisitions this year as it is in partnerships, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Thursday.
* Target announces major push into soccer in the U.S.; becomes official partner of major league soccer and Minnesota United FC