UPDATE 1-Glencore, Jinchuan frontrunners to buy BHP's Nickel West

(Adds comment from second source on Jinchuan's plans)
By Silvia Antonioli and Polly Yam
LONDON/HONG KONG Aug 27 Commodities trader and
miner Glencore and Chinese nickel producer Jinchuan
Group are the frontrunners to buy BHP Billiton's
Australian Nickel West division, two sources close to the
situation said.
BHP, the world's largest mining company, announced plans
last week to spin off businesses worth an estimated $16 billion
but said that Nickel West in western Australia would not be part
of the demerged group.
Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie has said the company was in
talks with potential buyers for all or part of Nickel West.
Estimates of the value of Nickel West vary greatly, with
some analysts and industry sources putting it at anything up to
$1 billion and others tagging negative figures to an asset they
say is burning cash.
"It's a race between Glencore and Jinchuan now," the first
source said.
Jinchuan is "very interested" in Nickel West and plans to
ship about 30,000 tonnes of nickel concentrate to China if it
takes over the business, said the China-based second industry
source, who had been briefed about the plan but declined to be
named because of the sensitive nature of the matter.
Other companies initially said to be interested in Nickel
West were X2, a mining business founded by former Xstrata chief
Mick Davis, and commodities trader Trafigura, but
two sources said that both lost interest after reviewing the
asset.
Glencore, X2, BHP and Trafigura declined to comment.
Calls to a Jinchuan spokesman at Jinchuan Group's
headquarters in China's northwestern province of Gansu were not
answered. A senior executive at Jinchuan's listed arm Jinchuan
Group International Resources Co in Hong Kong was not
immediately available for comment.
CHINESE COMPETITION
London-listed Glencore, which completed the acquisition of
rival Xstrata a little more than a year ago, recently received
$6.5 billion from the sale of its Peruvian copper project Las
Bambas to a Chinese consortium and said it intended to use about
a third of the money for acquisitions.
It has already spent $1.5 billion buying Chad-focused oil
firm Caracal.
Jinchuan, however, is keen to get its hands on Nickel West,
according to the sources.
Even as demand growth has slowed in the past couple of
years, China's appetite for metals, which are strategic for its
development, remains high.
The sale of Las Bambas was a condition imposed by Chinese
regulators to give Glencore the green-light for its acquisition
of Xstrata, for example.
Interest in nickel projects has shot up since Indonesia
banned exports of unprocessed nickel this year to encourage
investment in smelters within the country.
Indonesia was a key supplier to Chinese nickel pig iron
producers and the ban has boosted prices for the stainless steel
ingredient by more than a third this year.
BHP in May started its review of Nickel West, which is made
up of the Mt Keith, Cliffs and Leinster mines, concentrators,
the 100,000 tonne-a-year Kalgoorlie smelter and the 60,000
tonne-a-year Kwinana refinery in Western Australia.
(Editing by David Evans and David Goodman)