BHP Billiton approves $2.2 bln for U.S. Mad Dog oil project

BRIEF-PepsiCo says intention to sell up to all of 4.5% minority stake in Britvic plc - Bookrunner
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
MELBOURNE Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.
Mad Dog is operated by BP Plc, which said in December it would go ahead with Phase 2 in the Green Canyon deepwater area, building a new floating production facility with a capacity of 140,000 gross barrels of crude oil per day.
Production is due to begin in late 2021.
The expansion is one of global miner BHP's key growth projects, with the company focusing its capital spending on copper and petroleum. The company is due to report its half-yearly results on Feb. 21.
BP holds a 60.5 percent stake, with BHP owning 23.9 percent and Chevron Corp's Union Oil Company of California holding 15.6 percent.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* Britvic Plc - PepsiCo, inc says intention to sell up to all of its 4.5% minority stake in bottler Britvic plc
BENGALURU/DETROIT, May 25 Ford Motor Co on Thursday reshuffled senior management and brought back a former executive from Uber Technologies Inc, signaling its new chief executive officer will rely on tested company veterans to turn Ford around rather than outside talent.
TORONTO, May 25 Freeport McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, said a "large number" of the approximately 4,000 workers at its giant Grasberg mine in Indonesia who failed to report for work have been deemed to have resigned.