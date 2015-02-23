BHP Billiton half-year profit falls, beats forecasts

MELBOURNE Feb 24 Global miner BHP Billiton
reported a 31 percent slide in half-year profit,
its weakest since 2013 as prices for its four main products
collapsed, and flagged it would cut costs further to weather the
weak market.
The company cut its target for capital spending for the year
to June 2015 and flagged it would reap savings of $4 billion in
the next two years. It said it would stick to its policy of not
cutting dividends.
"We are confident that we can maintain our progressive
dividend policy and continue to selectively invest in projects
that offer compelling returns," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie
said in a statement.
Underlying attributable profit fell to $5.35 billion for the
six months to December from $7.76 billion a year earlier. That
was better than analysts' forecasts around $5.1 billion.
The world's biggest miner raised its interim dividend 5
percent to $0.62, also slightly ahead of market forecasts at
$0.61.
As flagged in January, BHP booked pre-tax writedowns of $328
million on some onshore petroleum assets it sold and $409
million on its Australian nickel business.
