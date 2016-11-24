UPDATE 1-BHP Vale to fund, extend credit over Samarco disaster

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds Vale funding, quotes, details)
SYDNEY Nov 25 BHP Billiton and Vale Sa have each approved $181 million to fund remediation and compensation programs at the Samarco iron ore joint venture in Brazil following a deadly mine disaster in November 2015.
Likewise, BHP and Vale will each extend credit lines of $115 million each to Samarco, the companies said.
BHP said the funding will be offset against a $1.2 billion provision recognised on June 30, 2016.
BHP told Reuters in October it expects to complete work by year-end to contain the remaining waste that spewed from the Samarco iron ore project, causing Brazil's worst environmental disaster on record.
When the Fundao dam burst at the mine, enough mud to fill 12,000 Olympic swimming pools flattened an entire village, killed 19 people and left hundreds homeless.
BHP said the funds will be released to Samarco subject to the achievement of key milestones.
"The short-term facility allows BHP Billiton Brasil to preserve the value of its investment as options for restart continue to be assessed," it said. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.