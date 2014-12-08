BHP Billiton names spin-off company South32

MELBOURNE Dec 8 A planned spin-off of
businesses by global miner BHP Billiton will be
called South32 when it seeks multiple stock listings next year,
BHP said on Monday.
Facing sharp price declines in iron ore and other
commodities, BHP is hoping that turning its aluminium, nickel,
silver and coal divisions into a separate company will benefit
other parts of its global operations.
The new name recognises that most of South32's operations
are in the southern hemisphere, with its two regional centres -
Australia and South Africa - linked by the thirty-second
parallel south line of latitude, according to Graham Kerr, chief
executive officer elect of South32.
The new entity, with an estimated value of $16 billion, will
have a primary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange,
with additional listings in London and Johannesburg.
Kerr said it was a matter of ticking off a long list of
requirements before decoupling and taking South32 public,
including approvals from joint venture partners.
"I don't really see any major hurdles," Kerr told reporters.
Analysts said BHP still faces a difficult task of promoting
investment interest in the new company, while acknowledging it
is comprised of businesses it no longer wants.
BHP has identified copper, petroleum, iron ore and
metallurgical coal as holding the best growth prospects.
It expects to release documentation of the demerger in March
2015, with a shareholder vote taking place in May.
