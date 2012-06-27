RPT-UPDATE 1-BHP and Japan/S.Korea smelters agree copper refining fees -sources

* Agree copper concentrate treatment and refining charges at
$63.5/6.35 cents
* Mid-term fees same as 2012 annual contract set with
Freeport
* BHP agrees to higher fees than initial offer of $62
* Escondida's output not smooth -source
By Yuko Inoue and Polly Yam
TOKYO, June 27 BHP's majority-owned
Escondida mine and two Japanese smelters and a South Korean
smelter have agreed mid-term copper concentrate treatment and
refining charges (TC/RC) of $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 cents a
pound, trade and smelter sources said on Wednesday.
The agreement is in line with 2012 annual term contract
price set with Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold late
last year.
BHP initially offered $62/6.2 cents for concentrates for
delivery from July 2012 through June 2013, but was forced to pay
higher prices to smelters as production at the Escondida mine in
Chile, the world's biggest, has not been smooth, one source
said.
"The mid-term fees are high, considering the tightening spot
market conditions," said a source, who asked not to be
identified because the fees are not made public. "BHP had to
make up for slower production at the Escondida mine," he said.
Another source at an international trading house said: "That
may be reflecting that BHP is seeing higher TC/RCs." Indian
smelters have also received the same mid-year TC/RC, he added.
He expected the steady mid-year TC/RC would push up spot
TC/RCs to around $50 in coming months.
Chinese smelters, which did not participate in the mid-year
talks this year because they do not hold mid-year contracts, had
received TC/RCs for spot clean, standard copper concentrate
imports at TC/RCs of $40-$45 per tonne and 4-4.5 cents per pound
this month, traders said.
In January, Japanese copper smelters skipped 2012 term deals
with Escondida, unable to agree on fees, as the Japanese
companies sought fees of over $63.5/6.35 cents while BHP
insisted on lower charges and reached agreement with China's
copper smelters at $60/6 cents.
Copper treatment and refining charges are paid by miners to
smelters for converting its concentrate into refined metal and
deducted from concentrate sale prices based on London Metal
Exchange copper prices .
Charges typically rise when supplies are higher or demand
falls in the global market.