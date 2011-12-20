UPDATE 1-BHP sells Chidliak diamond project stake to Peregrine

LONDON Dec 20 BHP Billiton, the world's largest miner, will sell its majority stake in the Chidliak exploration project in northern Canada to partner Peregrine Diamonds, less than a month after announcing a review of its diamond assets.

BHP, which has said it wants to focus on large, scaleable assets, said Peregrine would pay BHP C$9 million ($8.7 million) over three years and grant the mining giant a two percent royalty on future production from the operation.

The review of its interest in the EKATI mine, the cornerstone of its diamond business, was ongoing, BHP said, reiterating it would keep the asset if it cannot find a counterpart that meets its criteria.

BHP said last month it would review its diamond assets and examine whether its presence in the diamond industry is consistent with its strategy of investing in expandable assets.

Diamonds represent only a fraction of BHP's global portfolio. The diamonds and speciality products division -- which includes its titanium minerals and potash projects as well as diamond mining -- accounted for roughly 2.5 percent of 2010 operating profit.

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets value BHP's 80 percent stake in the EKATI mine at $2.7 billion, just over 1 percent of the company's value.