UPDATE 2-BHP halts construction at some Eagle Ford sites due to fatality

* Fatality halts some construction at Eagle Ford sites
* Investigation under way, BHP says
* Too early to determine duration of investigation
SYDNEY, May 7 BHP Billiton has
halted work at some construction sites at its operations in the
Eagle Ford shale in the United States as it investigates the
death of a contractor at the site, it said on Tuesday. Oil
production and drilling were not affected.
A contractor was fatally injured on Monday while working at
a site in Karnes County, the company said. Karnes County is
about 200 miles (322 km) west of Houston.
"Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full
investigation is under way," BHP said, without providing further
details.
The death of the worker, who was employed by oilfield
construction company Jet Maintenance Inc, is under
investigation, BHP Billiton said.
Jet Maintenance declined comment on Tuesday.
A BHP Billiton spokeswoman in Melbourne, Australia, where
BHP is headquartered, said it was too early to determine the
duration of the investigation.
Eagle Ford is the company's single largest liquids-producing
field, BHP said on April 17.
The company's oil and gas arm, Houston-based BHP Billiton
Petroleum, is focusing the bulk of its $4 billion U.S. onshore
spending on Eagle Ford and Permian Basin operations in Texas.
A rise in liquids output from Eagle Ford has helped offset a
downturn in BHP's offshore units, keeping the petroleum division
on track to meet its fiscal 2013 production forecast of 240
million barrels of oil equivalent.
At Eagle Ford, 38 additional wells came into production in
the March quarter.
Analysts are expecting that an additional 100 wells will
start to flow this quarter.