BHP stops Eagle Ford shale operations due to fatality

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
SYDNEY May 7 BHP Billiton has halted work at its Eagle Ford shale operation in the United States as it investigates a fatality at the site, it said on Tuesday.
A contractor was fatally injured on May 6 while working at the site in the state of Texas, according to the company.
"Operations at the site were immediately stopped and a full investigation is under way," BHP said in a statement.
* Union Pacific Corp files for offering of notes due 2027 and 2047; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2nv8bpg) Further company coverage:
* Cargill Inc - adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period