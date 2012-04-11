BHP approves $708 mln funding for Mad Dog 2 project

BRIEF-Superior Gold qtrly net income $9.4 million
* Superior Gold Inc. announces strong operating results for December 2016 quarter
SYDNEY, April 11 BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has approved $708 million in pre commitment funding for the Mad Dog Phase 2 oil project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
The funding is earmarked for detailed engineering and the procurement of long lead time equipment related to the hull, topsides and subsea equipment component of the project, it said.
BHP holds a 23.9 percent stake. BP Plc has a 60.5 percent share and Chevron Corp 15.6 percent.
* Acerus files a new drug submission for Gynoflor(TM) in Canada
March 1 Torstar Corp, the owner of one of Canada's largest circulation daily newspapers, reported a lower-than-expected quarterly revenue, as a decline in print advertising more than offset growth in its digital businesses.