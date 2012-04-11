版本:
BHP approves $708 mln funding for Mad Dog 2 project

SYDNEY, April 11 BHP Billiton said on Wednesday it has approved $708 million in pre commitment funding for the Mad Dog Phase 2 oil project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

The funding is earmarked for detailed engineering and the procurement of long lead time equipment related to the hull, topsides and subsea equipment component of the project, it said.

BHP holds a 23.9 percent stake. BP Plc has a 60.5 percent share and Chevron Corp 15.6 percent.

