BHP Billiton Petroleum sees annual volume growth of 10 pct

SYDNEY Aug 26 Global miner BHP Billiton's petroleum business is on track to deliver compound annual growth in production volumes of 10 percent for the rest of the decade, the company said Friday.

BHP Petroleum Chief Executive Michael Yeager made the forecast after the miner completed its $12 billion acquisition of Petrohawk Energy Corp . (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Narayanan Somasundaram)

