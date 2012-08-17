版本:
Saskatchewan expects BHP potash mine to proceed

Aug 17 A government minister in Canada's potash-rich province of Saskatchewan said on Friday that he expects BHP Billiton to proceed with construction of its potash mine, and an announcement may come within days.

Saskatchewan's minister of the economy Bill Boyd told BNN TV in Canada that he doesn't expect BHP to delay the project, as Brazil's Vale SA did with its own Saskatchewan project on Thursday.

