UPDATE 1-Australia chases BHP, Rio Tinto on Singapore tax shelter - AFR

* Australia pursuing multibillion-dollar claims on BHP, Rio
-AFR
* Singapore marketing hubs save the two A$750 mln/year -AFR
* Rio, BHP say the Singapore hubs not set up to save tax
* BHP says uses the hub as it is close to customers and
markets
(Adds tax office, Rio, BHP comments, revenue details)
MELBOURNE, April 7 Australia is pursuing global
miners BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
for shifting billions of dollars in iron ore
profits through marketing hubs in Singapore that pay almost no
tax, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.
The Australian Taxation Office was chasing
multibillion-dollar claims against each company, the newspaper
said, citing a source with direct knowledge of the disputes.
The Singapore arrangements save the two companies more than
A$750 million ($569 million) a year in Australian tax, it said.
BHP did not comment on whether it received a tax bill tied
to its Singapore hub, but said in an emailed statement it
"already pays income tax in Australia on a substantial portion
of the revenue earned by the Marketing Operations as required
under Australian tax law".
Rio Tinto told the Financial Review it had not received a
tax bill. It declined to comment beyond what it told the
newspaper.
Both companies say their Singapore operations were not set
up to cut tax but to be closer to their customers. BHP Billiton
said it employs around 400 people in its marketing team in
Singapore.
"As an important trading hub with proximity to the majority
of our customers and relevant markets, our base in Singapore
also provides important intelligence on commodity outlook and
national and international economic trends that shape our
investment decision-making," the company said.
The Australian Taxation Office (ATO) did not comment on
whether BHP and Rio Tinto were being targeted as part of its
clampdown on what it considers tax avoidance.
"We currently have 15 audits of marketing hubs underway with
more ready to go and at this stage expect to raise tax
liabilities of around $1 billion," an ATO spokesman said in an
email to Reuters.
BHP said its transfer pricing was consistent with
internationally accepted guidelines and highlighted that it is
Australia's largest tax payer. It paid $7.8 billion in taxes and
royalties in Australia in the 2014 financial year.
Singapore, despite having few natural resources of its own,
has been able to use a tax-incentive programme, combined with
its strong financial sector, high standard of living and its
large port, to attract dozens of commodity companies to set up
on the tiny island.
While Singapore's headline corporate tax rate is 17 percent,
some companies can take advantage of its Global Trader Programme
giving them concessionary rates as low as 5 percent if they meet
certain conditions, such as conducting a high volume of business
in Singapore and using local banking services.
Larger companies can enjoy even lower tax rates through
closed-door negotiations with the government. Most of the
world's largest mining and oil companies, including BHP,
Glencore Plc and BP Plc operate large businesses
there.
BHP runs most of its Singapore operations through the branch
of a Swiss entity, BHP Billiton Marketing AG. In 2013 it posted
revenues of $38.6 billion and a gross profit of $996 million,
with zero income tax expense, according to company records filed
in Singapore.
Its accounts say the branch's principal activities relate to
the marketing and trading of commodities, including zinc,
copper, lead, iron ore, metallurgical coal, petroleum and
nickel.
Rio Tinto operates a number of subsidiaries in Singapore,
including Rio Tinto Singapore Holdings, which posted a gross
profit in 2013 of $997.4 million and paid income tax of around
$96,106, and Rio Tinto Marketing, which posted a gross profit of
$295 million and paid income tax of around $14.9 million.
The newspaper's sources said Rio Tinto's Singapore-related
earnings, which flow to a UK company, were in dispute.
An Australian tax official said two years ago marketing hubs
set up by multinational energy and resources companies were seen
as a risk to tax revenue, with the hubs booking profits offshore
from buying all the product from the parents' mines and oil and
gas fields and selling it to customers.
"Through our compliance work, we are finding that this may
lead to excessive profits in the marketing entity," deputy
commissioner Mark Konz said in a speech in April 2013.
BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group are due
to appear on Friday at a hearing called by Australia's Senate as
part of a wider review of tax avoidance by multinationals.
($1 = 1.3170 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Additional reporting by Rachel
Armstrong in SINGAPORE; Editing by Bernard Orr and Will
Waterman)