BHP mulling sale of Brazil aluminium stakes-FT

MELBOURNE, July 12 Global miner BHP Billiton
has appointed advisers to explore a sale of aluminium
assets in Brazil, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
BHP declined to comment on the report that it was
considering selling its stakes in the Alumar aluminium and
Mineracao Rio do Norte bauxite joint ventures.
BHP owns 36 percent of the Alumar refinery and 40 per cent
of the Alumar smelter, both operated by Alcoa. Mineracao
Rio do Norte is 14.8 percent owned by BHP, with several other
owners, led by Brazil's Vale, Alcoa and Rio Tinto
.
Now is a tough time to be selling aluminium assets, with
producers worldwide having slashed output to help support the
market and with Rio Tinto still looking to hive off most of its
Australia and New Zealand assets.
Rio Tinto flagged last October that it plans to jettison an
estimated $8 billion worth of aluminium assets, but it has yet
to decide whether to sell the bulk to another operator or spin
them off to shareholders.
BHP's nickel and aluminium assets were put together into one
division in May to give them more bulk, competing against its
biggest earners, iron ore, copper and petroleum.
"Despite the current challenges, BHP Billiton is committed
to aluminium and nickel as commodities that may benefit from
later phases of economic development in the emerging economies,"
BHP's chief executive of aluminium, nickel and corporate
development, Alberto Calderon, said at the time.