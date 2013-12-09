BRIEF-BHP Billiton confirms production, spending guidance

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
Dec 9 Bhp Billiton PLC : * Production guidance remains unchanged * To deliver growth of 16 per cent, in copper equivalent terms, over the next 2
years * Confirms 25 per cent reduction in capital and exploration expenditure is
planned
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday:
* Reich, Contogoulas found not guilty within hours in retrial
LONDON, April 6 BP has cut Chief Executive Bob Dudley's 2016 pay package by 40 percent to $11.6 million, the latest British bluechip company to rein in executive pay after a wave of shareholder revolts.