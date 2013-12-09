版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 12月 9日 星期一 22:06 BJT

BRIEF-BHP Billiton confirms production, spending guidance

Dec 9 Bhp Billiton PLC : * Production guidance remains unchanged * To deliver growth of 16 per cent, in copper equivalent terms, over the next 2

years * Confirms 25 per cent reduction in capital and exploration expenditure is

planned

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐