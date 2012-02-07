BHP says taking steps to address downstream issues

UPDATE 1-Toshiba seeking $8.8 bln for majority stake in chip unit -source
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's biggest miner, said it remains cautious on the outlook for its businesses and was taking steps to address challenges in downstream operations such as aluminium and nickel.
"We are taking deliberate measures to address these issues," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told reporters on a conference call after the company reported a 7 percent fall in half year results.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source
MELBOURNE, Feb 21 London copper held its ground on Tuesday, near its highest in a week, supported by supply concerns amid industrial action in Chile and an Indonesian export permit dispute.
* Energy Focus appoints current executive chair to serve as CEO and announces his plan to rejuvenate revenue growth while reducing annual operating expenses by $10 million