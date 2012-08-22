RPT-UPDATE 4-BHP delays $20 bln Olympic Dam project as profit slides

* H2 profit before one-offs down 35 pct
* Reviewing plans to expand Olympic Dam, no decision by
December
* Sees commodity price volatility continuing in short term
* Dividend misses forecasts
By Sonali Paul and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MELBOURNE/LONDON, Aug 22 BHP Billiton
has shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam expansion in
Australia and put all other approvals on hold as the world's
largest miner battles escalating development costs, slumping
prices and an uncertain outlook.
BHP posted a 35 percent slide in second-half profit and its
first fall in annual profit in three years, in the face of
falling prices as China's growth cools - wrapping up a sobering
earnings season for the world's top producers.
"It's pleasing to see that there's some capital discipline
from the company, so they are not ploughing ahead irrespective
of current difficult economic conditions," said Tim Schroeders,
a portfolio manager at Pengana Capital in Melbourne.
Big miners have all been battered by weaker prices for iron
ore, copper, coal, nickel and aluminium as economic growth in
big-buyer China slows this year to what is expected to be its
weakest pace in more than a decade.
Expanding Olympic Dam, the world's fourth-largest known
copper deposit and largest uranium source, was one of three
major projects that were due to go to the BHP board for final
approval by December 2012 in an $80 billion pipeline of projects
that BHP had flagged were likely to be slowed.
On Wednesday, the Anglo-Australian giant said no major new
projects would be approved before June 2013.
The move from BHP, though not unexpected, is one of the
strongest signals of restraint yet in a mining sector that so
far has cut projects and trimmed spending mostly on the fringes.
BHP CEO Marius Kloppers told analysts and reporters the
company would take a fresh look at Olympic Dam and consider new
technology to improve the economics of the project.
"This about capex escalation," Kloppers said. "This is an
escalation driven by a tight labour market, a tight supplier
market, a high exchange rate and high diesel prices, which has
made a concept that we thought would work, unviable."
BHP said that as a result of the review, it would not be
ready to approve an expansion before December 15, 2012, the
deadline agreed with the South Australia state government.
Indeed, Kloppers said the miner had written off the study
costs of the project altogether, saying BHP was "insufficiently
certain" it could devise an economically viable plan at all.
Investors, who have been pressing the major miners to return
capital to shareholders rather than splash out on major projects
in an uncertain environment, were relieved BHP would hold back
on the plan to quadruple copper output from Olympic Dam.
"Cancelling Olympic Dam was probably a good announcement, as
the market was looking for something of that nature, or hoping
for something like that. So it's a sensible move on their part,"
said Hayden Bairstow, a Sydney-based analyst at CLSA.
BHP's London shares were down 1.2 percent at 1,957 pence at
1400 GMT, outperforming its peers and the UK mining sector
. Its Australian shares slipped 0.3 percent to close
at A$33.16 after the announcement.
"LIVING WITHIN ITS MEANS"
BHP did not cut back on short term spending though - $22.8
billion worth of capital spending over the coming year on
projects already approved would go ahead, it said.
The miner, which has publicised a desire to live "within its
means", said it would rely on its balance sheet and some asset
sales to plug the gap between spending and estimated cash flow.
The expansions underway will boost BHP's production volumes
substantially by the end of 2015, including a 50 percent
increase in coking coal output, Kloppers said.
But the decision not to approve other major projects this
year left open the question of whether BHP will press ahead with
its two other mega developments - the Port Hedland Outer Harbour
in Australia and the Jansen potash project in Canada.
Kloppers told reporters the company would focus on squeezing
as much as it could out of the existing inner harbour iron ore
port at Port Hedland - where efficiencies could mean spare
capacity in coming years - before pushing on with a new harbour,
and remained committed to getting into potash in the long run.
"I don't think BHP has been given a mandate from investors
and shareholders to go out and write blank cheques. I think
they're very mindful of that and they're bunkering down and
responding to the feedback they've been getting," said Peter
Esho, chief markets analyst at broker City Index in Sydney.
BHP expects Chinese steel demand growth to slow to a much
more modest pace than over the past 10 years, and Kloppers was
bearish about a near-term recovery in iron ore prices,
languishing at their lowest since December 2009, and coal.
BHP's second-half attributable profit before exceptional
items fell to $7.16 billion from $10.98 billion a year earlier,
as calculated by Reuters from the full-year results, broadly in
line with forecasts. Full-year profit to the end of June fell to
$17.1 billion from $21.7 billion a year earlier.
BHP has also been hurt by lower natural gas prices and
industrial action at its coking coal mines, with its bottom line
hit by $2.5 billion in writedowns on its shale gas and nickel
assets and charges on projects, including Olympic Dam.
In BHP's biggest business of iron ore, softening demand
growth from China has been particularly painful. The world's
biggest iron ore miner, Brazil's Vale, last month
reported its worst quarterly earnings in two years.
BHP raised its final dividend by 2 cents to 57 cents, but
that was below analysts' forecasts of around 58 cents, which was
seen as another sign of caution on the outlook.
BHP said earlier this month it would book a $2.8 billion
writedown on the U.S. shale business it had bought last year and
$450 million on its Australian nickel division, which led
Kloppers and petroleum head Mike Yeager to forgo their bonuses.
Kloppers said he saw a recovery in gas prices after a
"dramatic" reduction in wells, as players respond to prices hit
by unexpected technological improvements and warm weather.