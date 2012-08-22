BHP Billiton main focus on Port Hedland inner harbour

SYDNEY Aug 22 BHP Billiton's main focus for its Australian iron ore operations was developing the Port Hedland inner harbour but was still working on the multibillion dollar expansion of the outer harbour, Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said on Wednesday.

Earlier, BHP shelved its planned $20 billion Olympic Dam copper expansion on Wednesday as it reported a 35 percent slide in second-half profit in the biggest sign of the pain inflicted by the slowdown in China's economic growth.

"We are definitely working on the inner and outer harbour developments," Kloppers said.

Kloppers said the company was still on target to expand iron ore production to 220 million tonnes by around the middle of the decade from 180 million tonnes now.