UPDATE 2-BHP may double Canada potash mine's 1st phase output

* Expansion plans proceed even as project decision delayed
* No major projects will be approved before June, 2013
* Workers digging shafts for world's biggest potash mine
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 22 BHP Billiton
is making plans to double the first phase of production
on its proposed Saskatchewan potash mine to 4 million tonnes,
even as a decision on proceeding with the project is delayed, a
company spokesman said on Wednesday.
Earlier in the day the company said that no major projects,
including the Jansen, Saskatchewan, potash mine, would be
approved before June 2013.
BHP is studying the expansion of its first phase to 4
million tonnes, which will require further engineering design
work, spokesman Ruban Yogarajah said in an email comment.
"The additional engineering work will have some impact on
the date of first production, but until that work is complete we
cannot speculate what that the impact is," he said.
"We see Jansen as the first project in what will eventually
become a large business for BHP Billiton based in Saskatchewan."
BHP has been aiming to start production on the
8-million-tonne mine - which would be the world's largest potash
mine - in 2015.
Saskatchewan and BHP officials spoke by telephone on
Wednesday.
"I think what was announced for Jansen Lake in terms of the
project is, comparatively, quite encouraging," said Premier Brad
Wall, Saskatchewan's top politician, in an interview with
Reuters.
"If someone were to go by Jansen Lake today, or I would
argue a couple of months after, and there's 100 more people
there, I don't think delay would be the first thing that would
come to mind," Wall said.
BHP delayed three projects as its second-half profit slid,
less than a week after rival Vale SA delayed its own
Saskatchewan potash project.
While it will take longer for BHP to make a final decision
on Jansen, work by about 400 people on site will continue in the
meantime on digging two mine shafts and building surface
facilities, Yogarajah said.
Saskatchewan holds an estimated more than 40 percent of the
world's reserves of potash, a key nutrient for growing corn and
other crops.
BHP's changes to its Saskatchewan project might have delayed
various permit approvals anyway, Wall said.
The mine would challenge existing potash miners in
Saskatchewan, which include Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan
, Mosaic Co and Agrium Inc
.
Germany's K+S AG has started work on a new potash mine in
the province as well.