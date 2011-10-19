UPDATE 3-BHP shifts up a gear on iron ore even as prices slide

* Iron ore output jumps 24 pct in Sept quarter
* Production now at record annual run rate of 173 mln tonnes
* Iron ore prices off sharply as China demand cools
* Copper output down, coal still recovering from floods
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 19 Global miner BHP Billiton
reported a 24 percent jump in quarterly iron ore
production on Wednesday, its foot stuck firmly to the
accelerator even as prices for the steel-making commodity slide
and Chinese steel mills wind back output.
BHP's iron ore production for the September quarter largely
met market expectations, putting it on a record annual run rate
of 173 million tonnes and mirroring ramp-ups from bigger rivals
Rio Tinto and Brazil's Vale .
BHP said improvements to its Australian rail system, which
hauls iron ore from desert mines to the coast, helped boost
production. It gave no comments on demand in the quarterly
report but it has always maintained that it sells all it mines.
But with iron ore prices tumbling in recent weeks, there are
question marks over the near-term outlook, given that the
world's biggest iron ore consumer, China, faces pressure on
steel margins as Beijing engineers a soft economic landing.
Chinese crude steel production in September fell to its
lowest point in seven months.
"The overall market is in panic as small mills have started
to shut down some blast furnaces, while big ones are relying on
their existing iron ore inventories and reduced buying," an iron
ore trader in China said on the eve of BHP's production report.
The world's biggest iron ore miner, Vale, also appears to be
responding to the weakening demand from some Chinese mills,
offering to sell them cheaper spot-priced ore rather than ore
priced under quarterly contracts.
Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI fell almost 70 percent to $56 a
tonne in November 2008 after the global financial crisis struck,
then almost tripled to a high of around $192 last February. It
has since slumped 22 percent to around $150.
But BHP and other big producers seem unfazed, given iron ore
has a history of price volatility and that China's industrial
revolution promises strong demand for decades to come.
"Demand is not collapsing, it's slowing down," said Henry
Liu, regional head of commodity research at Mirae Asset
Securities in Hong Kong. "It's too early for miners to decide to
cut iron ore production."
Grant Craighead, a mining analyst with Stock Resource in
Sydney, said the major producers could exploit the slump in
prices to elbow out smaller, higher-cost miners and become even
more dominant suppliers for the longer term.
"Your competitive advantage if you are BHP or the like is
you are able to take on mega-projects that add 50 to 100 million
tonnes that small to medium-sized companies clearly cannot and
survive the price cycle," Craighead said.
Rio Tinto last week posted record quarterly iron ore output
and has since approved an extra $1.3 billion in spending to
accelerate development of its giant Simandou iron ore project in
Guinea.
BHP's iron ore output in the quarter totalled 39.57 million
tonnes, up 24 percent from a year earlier and up from 35.53
million in the June quarter.
Some analysts had been expecting shipments of around 43
million in the September quarter but the tally did little to
dent the company's shares, which were up about 0.3 percent in
afternoon trade in a steady market .
COPPER DISAPPOINTS
BHP's copper production also fell short of expectations,
down 24 percent, largely due to problems at BHP's majority-owned
Escondida mine in Chile.
A two-week strike at Escondida, which extracts 7 percent of
the world's copper, led to a July 27 declaration of force
majeure that was not lifted until Sept 2.
"Escondida production is now expected to be marginally lower
in the 2012 financial year with volumes weighted to the second
half," the company said.
Production should improve after that as higher grade ore is
mined from Escondia's main pit, it said.
Output of copper in concentrate from Escondida was down 55
percent in the September quarter from a year earlier. Copper
cathode over the same period dropped 3 percent.
BHP also said Australian production of steel-making coal had
yet to recover from widespread floods that swept its collieries
almost a year ago. Production tumbled 10 percent in the quarter.
The September quarter is a relatively fair-weather period
for BHP's Australian coal and iron ore mines, but weather
forecasters say there is a risk of another wet and wild summer
of floods and cyclones starting from December.
(Additional reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Manolo
Serapio Jr in SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Bendeich)