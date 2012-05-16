UPDATE 3-BHP warns commodity markets to cool further

* BHP backs away from 5-year $80 bln spending plan
* Chairman says rethinking investment plans
* Cites global economic uncertainty as commodities markets
cool
* Shares fall 4 pct to near three-year low
By James Regan
SYDNEY, May 16 BHP Billiton
said it expects commodity markets to cool further and that
investors have lost confidence in the longer-term health of the
global economy, in the most cautious comments yet from the
world's biggest miner.
BHP also put the brakes on a plan announced by Chief
Executive Marius Kloppers in 2011 to spend $80 billion over five
years to expand its iron ore, coal, energy and base metals
divisions, banking on continuing high demand from its main
market, China.
"It is all about appropriate allocation of capital. When
Marius (Kloppers) talked about the $80 billion, the environment
was different," Chairman Jacques Nasser told reporters after a
Sydney business lunch on Wednesday.
"We should pause, take a deep breath and wait and see where
the pieces fall around the world," he said, stopping short of
announcing a spending cut.
The company was re-thinking its expansion plans "every day,"
Nasser said.
Asked if BHP would spend $80 billion over five years, he
replied: "No."
"It's a sign that their view is that commodity prices are
not going to go up from here, and in that sort of scenario, you
can't be spending $24 billion to $25 billion a year," said
Hayden Bairstow, an analyst at CLSA.
BHP shares tumbled 4 percent to the lowest since July 2009,
while the broader market fell 2.2 percent. The
Australian dollar slid to its lowest since December.
UNDER PRESSURE
"Now that commodity prices have plateaued in the medium
term, there is pressure on companies with the costs going up,"
said Ric Ronge, fund manager at Pengana Global resources Fund,
which owns BHP shares.
"We are seeing a cycle within a super cycle largely because
of the macro events in Europe and to a lesser degree in China."
The Reuters-Jefferies CRB index, a closely followed
indicator for commodities, has slumped more than 11 percent
since hitting a five-month peak in late February amid a broader
sell-off in financial markets.
"The tail winds of high commodity prices have contributed to
record growth in the sector. Now we have a period where those
tail winds are moderating and we expect further easing over
time," said Nasser, a former president of Ford Motor Co..
Much of BHP's earnings hinges on demand growth in China, the
biggest importer of iron ore, copper, nickel and other
industrial staples needed to support mass urbanization underway
in the world's No. 2 economy.
Chinese data last week showed the country's economic
expansion was cooling more than expected. Industrial output
growth slowed sharply in April and fixed asset investment, a key
driver of the economy, hit its lowest level in nearly a decade.
A Reuters poll after the data showed economists expect
economic expansion in the second quarter to slip to 7.9 percent,
which would mark the sixth consecutive quarter of weakening
growth.
In March, BHP said it saw signs demand for iron ore in China
was flattening, though a longer-term outlook was upbeat.
CONSTRAINING CAPITAL
BHP made close to $10 billion in first-half profit before
exceptional items.
That was largely due to BHP's profitable iron ore business,
a strength that it shares with its main rival, Rio Tinto
, which unveiled a $3.4 billion expansion of its
Australian iron ore mines in February.
Outside of iron ore, Nasser said plans to invest billions of
dollars beefing up the company's Olympic Dam copper and uranium
mine in Australia were still subject to a board decision later
this year.
BHP has resisted pressure to return ore cash to shareholders
after splashing out $17 billion in shale gas acquisitions last
year. Kloppers indicated in the past that he preferred to
conserve cash to expand the company's mines.
"Constraining capital is not a bad idea in this
environment," said John Robinson, chairman of Global Mining
Investments, an Australian fund managed by U.S. money
manager BlackRock Inc.
BlackRock holds about 6 percent of BHP's stock.
"Having said that, a return in the form of a special
dividend or a share buyback in the short term would be most
welcome," Robinson said.