BHP says iron ore fundamentals remain strong

MELBOURNE Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's no. 3 iron ore miner, said fundamentals for iron ore demand remain strong, with Chinese steel making expected to pick up following the lunar new year and with Indian iron ore supplies lagging expectations.

"Going forward, the fundamentals remain strong in the short to mid term for iron ore demand," BHP's Chief Marketing Officer Mike Henry told analysts at a briefing on the group's results.