BHP says iron ore fundamentals remain strong

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
MELBOURNE Feb 8 BHP Billiton, the world's no. 3 iron ore miner, said fundamentals for iron ore demand remain strong, with Chinese steel making expected to pick up following the lunar new year and with Indian iron ore supplies lagging expectations.
"Going forward, the fundamentals remain strong in the short to mid term for iron ore demand," BHP's Chief Marketing Officer Mike Henry told analysts at a briefing on the group's results.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.