BHP says has received good interest for U.S. Permian assets

MELBOURNE Dec 11 BHP Billiton has received bids for the Permian oil and gas acreage it has put up for sale in the United States, and expects to be able to sell them, as it looks to focus on liquids-rich shale acreage in the area.

"We do have good interest in the assets," BHP's petroleum chief Tim Cutt told reporters.

"So we're confident we will move those assets at the right time, but only if we get the right kind of offer," he said.
