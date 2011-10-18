BHP Sept quarter iron ore output up 24 pct

BRIEF-Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending LLC
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SYDNEY Oct 19 BHP Billiton , the world's biggest miner, posted a higher-than-expected 24 percent rise in quarterly iron ore output, but signalled a further drop in output from its flagship Escondida copper mine in Chile.
"Western Australia iron ore shipments rose to a record annualised rate of 173 million tonnes per annum," the company in its September quarter production report on Wednesday.
Iron ore output for the September quarter totalled 39.57 million tonnes compared with 31.98 million in the year ago period and 35.53 million in the previous quarter, it said.
BHP Billiton is Australia's second-biggest iron ore miner behind Rio Tinto , which last week posted record quarterly iron ore production. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)
* Flagstar to acquire delegated correspondent business from Stearns Lending, LLC
SAN DIEGO, Feb 6 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker on Monday said he in increasingly concerned about cyber threats to small banks, citing hackers stealing money by exploiting third-party vendors that provide cyber-security to many small banks.
(Updates text, prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian stocks fell on Monday, with shares of education companies Estácio Participações SA and Kroton Educacional SA slumping on regulatory scrutiny over a proposed tie-in. After the market close on Friday, technical staff in the office of antitrust agency Cade's superintendent-general said the deal would spur "monopolies in several markets," referring to the on-site and distance-learning segments. Comm