UPDATE 1-BHP Sept quarter iron ore output flat, copper up

* BHP says to lift iron ore output 5 pct this year after
flat Sept qtr
* Posts 24 pct rise in copper
* Escondida copper mine heading for 20 pct boost
SYDNEY, Oct 17 BHP Billiton ,
the world's biggest miner, reported steady September quarter
iron ore production and maintained its guidance for a 5 percent
increase in output of the steel-making ingredient this year.
Output was 39.8 million tonnes against 39.6 million in the
corresponding period a year ago, it said in its quarterly
activities report on Wednesday.
Iron ore prices this month have rebounded to around $114 per
tonne from $87 in September as Chinese steel mills restocked
depleted inventories. This was encouraging BHP and other miners
to keep up or expand production, according to analysts, though
worries about demand in top customer China persist.
Rival Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it was
sticking with its 2012 production target of 250 million tonnes
after reporting September quarter output rose 5.6 percent from a
year ago.
Analysts had predicted flat or slightly lower
quarter-on-quarter production figures from BHP after export
figures from Port Hedland, used by BHP and the world No.4
producer Fortescue Metals Group, showed a 4 percent
drop for the September quarter from the June quarter.
Fortescue, which also runs mines in the Pilbara area of
Australia's northwest, said on Tuesday it will decide by
December whether to restart work on its Kings mine, which could
nearly double its output in two years.
But the outlook is uncertain as China's annual economic
growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the
July-September period to the weakest since the depths of the
global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed. China releases
its GDP figure on Thursday.
Outside of iron ore, BHP said its strategy of wide
diversification in commodities was paying off.
"The release of latent capacity and robust operating
performance across our diversified portfolio continues to
underpin strong growth in our high margin businesses," it said.
BHP, the world's No.2 copper producer, said copper production
in the quarter rose 24 percent from a year ago, with its
majority-owned Escondida mine in Chile headed for a 20 percent
production increase in fiscal 2013.
Also, coal output rose by 20 percent during the September
2012 quarter at its collieries jointly owned with Mitsubishi
Corp.