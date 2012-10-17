UPDATE 3-BHP iron ore output shows clout of mega miners

* BHP says to lift iron ore output 5 pct this year after
flat Sept qtr
* Sees room to grow despite waning China market
* Posts 24 pct rise in copper
* Escondida copper mine heading for 20 pct boost
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Oct 17 BHP Billiton is
forging ahead with plans to boost iron ore output as low cost
mining giants carve out a larger market share and undercut
competitors struggling with slower growth from top buyer China.
The world's biggest miner joined rivals Rio Tinto
and Fortescue Metals Group in pressing
on with plans to dig up more ore despite risks stemming from
cooling industrial activity and demand for steel in China.
Miners have in recent months been scaling back expansions
and spending, raising concerns a decade-long mining boom in
Australia is dead.
BHP has been flagging for several months that demand growth
in China for steel making materials would slow over the next few
years and now sees China's economy growing at a slower 7-8
percent this year and around that level over the next 10 years.
" In effect, what this means is that the record prices we
experienced over the past decade, driven by the 'demand shock',
will not be there to support returns over the next 10 years,"
BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers said in notes for a speech
in Brisbane.
The global iron ore market is expected to grow by 650 million
tonnes this decade, he said, below the 800 million tonne rise
recorded in the previous decade.
Iron ore prices have rebounded to around $114 per tonne from
$87 in September thanks mainly to Chinese steel mills restocking
depleted inventories. That's still well under the near-$200 a
tonne ore fetched in early 2011.
"(The) commodity price boom is over and no one can deny it.
We've now moved to the next phase of the cycle, which is an
absolute focus on capacity and cost structures," Australia's
resources minister, Martin Ferguson, told Reuters.
In its September-quarter activities report, BHP outlined
plans to boost output by 5 percent by the end of June 2013,
relying on the higher tonnages to reduce costs and cushion the
impact of lower selling prices. BHP said quarterly iron ore
production was steady at 39.8 million tonnes.
Over the past decade China has replaced Japan as BHP's
biggest customer, particularly for iron ore, which can be mined
more cheaply in Australia than at home.
Some 100 million tonnes of low-quality Chinese production
had become unprofitable in the past month or two and is ripe for
closure, making room for more imported ore, even in a falling
market, mining executives estimate.
In Australia, Fortescue, Atlas Iron and BC Iron
are also lifting output, though they face higher costs.
BHP and Rio Tinto boast some of the world's lowest
production costs of around $20-$30 per tonne. That provides a
strong competitive advantage against domestic Chinese
production, which can run as high as $100 per tonne.
Australia's iron ore exports to the world's biggest
steelmaker have grown at more than double the pace this year of
China's total iron ore imports. In the first eight months of
2012, official data showed China imported 8.7 percent more iron
ore than a year ago. But imports from top supplier Australia
rose by 20 percent to 222.7 million tonnes.
Australian miners are also benefiting from restrictions on
iron ore exports from India, which is attempting to keep its own
steel industry well stocked with raw materials.
A shift away from once-a-year pricing of ore in favour of
shorter term contracts also means lower returns on sales. That's
because the more ore is sold at spot, the less smaller suppliers
can compete with the mega-producers -- namely Vale,
Rio Tinto and BHP who enjoy vast economies of scale and together
control more than 70 percent of the global seaborne market.
COUNTING ON DEMAND
"The producers are obviously counting on demand remaining
up," said Fat Prophets mining analyst David Lennox. "But the
risk is if the pace of the slowdown in China GDP accelerates,
creating less need."
Rio Tinto on Tuesday said it was sticking with its 2012
production target of 250 million tonnes after reporting
September quarter output rose 5.6 percent from a year ago.
Fortescue, which also runs mines in the Pilbara area of
Australia's northwest, plans to decide by December whether to
restart work on its Kings mine, which could nearly double its
output in two years.
But the outlook is uncertain as China's annual economic
growth probably slowed for a seventh straight quarter in the
July-September period to the weakest since the depths of the
global financial crisis, a Reuters poll showed. China releases
its GDP figure on Thursday.
COPPER OUTPUT UP
Outside of iron ore, BHP said its strategy of wide
diversification in commodities was paying off.
The world's No.2 copper producer said production in the
quarter rose 24 percent from a year ago, with its majority-owned
Escondida mine in Chile headed for a 20 percent production
increase in fiscal 2013.
Also, coal output rose by 20 percent during the September
2012 quarter at its collieries jointly owned with Mitsubishi
Corp.
Citi in a note said BHP's production data was in line with
its estimates and maintained a buy recommendation on the stock,
targeting A$36 a share. BHP shares were up 1.2 percent at
A$33.48 at 0320 GMT.
That doesn't mean big miners won't feel the pinch.
Citi estimates BHP's net profit will tumble to $12.8 billion
in fiscal 2013 from $17.1 billion the previous year.