BHP books 700% hike in Chile Spence resource

MELBOURNE Jan 18 BHP Billiton has booked a near 700 percent increase in the mineral resource tonnage at its Spence copper mine in Chile, the top global miner said on Wednesday.

BHP said the total oxide resource at Spence is now 64 million tonnes at 1.01 percent total copper, with a total resource of supergene sulphide now at 222 million tonnes at 0.91 percent total copper.