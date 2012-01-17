BHP books 700% hike in Chile Spence resource

UPDATE 2-AB InBev suffers first core profit decline on Brazil slump
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
MELBOURNE Jan 18 BHP Billiton has booked a near 700 percent increase in the mineral resource tonnage at its Spence copper mine in Chile, the top global miner said on Wednesday.
BHP said the total oxide resource at Spence is now 64 million tonnes at 1.01 percent total copper, with a total resource of supergene sulphide now at 222 million tonnes at 0.91 percent total copper.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)
SHANGHAI, March 2 Top European pork producer Danish Crown hopes to gain a bigger chunk of the Chinese market by building a new factory to provide fresh meat to discerning consumers in Shanghai.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.