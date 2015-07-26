Facebook partnership a boon for video technology firm Bidalgo

| TEL AVIV, July 26
TEL AVIV, July 26 Facebook marketing
partner Bidalgo targets a tripling in sales in 2015 as its new
technology to automate the process of making personalised online
video advertising benefits from Facebook's growing share of the
video market.
Facebook is becoming a leader in the video market as users
prefer to watch video ads over static images, said Peleg
Israeli, general manager of Bidalgo's Israeli operations.
Videos are expensive to make and an advertiser usually makes
only one or two versions.
The Bidalgo executive said his company's technology, called
ADaptation, can automatically turn one video into as many
versions as needed, so that targeted audiences will see images
they respond to most. For example, a German audience might see a
German flag in one video while users in France will see their
flag.
The product should account for as much as half of Bidalgo's
revenue in the coming year "and down the line much more than
that," Israeli said.
He said automated videos will give Facebook an advantage
over Google's YouTube, as Facebook's core technology
can identify users "in the most accurate way".
Google remains the leader in long-form video but is facing
mounting competition from Facebook in the short-form market for
videos that run up to several minutes.
Facebook has said it gets over 4 billion daily video views
with more than 75 percent of that on mobile.
IHS senior advertising analyst Eleni Marouli said video is
the next big project for Facebook, which needs video to lure
branded advertising dollars away from TV.
"Dynamic creative ads are a new, experimental way of
providing video advertising," she said, adding that Facebook
needs to partner with or acquire companies with this type of
technology.
"The fact that they (Bidalgo) have dynamic ads which change
based on gender or location can be a great asset," she said.
A Google spokesman said growth in viewing time on YouTube is
up 60 percent in the latest quarter, its fastest growth in two
years, and that for the online video market to grow more players
are needed.
The global mobile advertising market is expected to surpass
$100 billion in spending in 2016, up 430 percent from 2013 and
accounting for more than half of all digital ad expenditure,
according to market research firm eMarketer.
U.S.-Israeli Bidalgo's technology targets mobile app and
game developers, who have been quick to adopt mobile
advertising. Clients include online gaming firm 888 Holdings
and Zynga.
Bidalgo, which has 40 employees, has been profitable for
about a year, with a target of $100 million in sales this year,
Israeli said. It competes with San Francisco-based Ampush and
Boston-based Nanigans.
Companies wishing to advertise on Facebook must bid for
users that they wish to see their advertising. Bidalgo's
algorithms test an ad against multiple audiences to understand
which segments are relevant and what is the right price the
advertiser should offer.
(Editing by Eric Auchard and Ros Russell)