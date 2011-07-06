UPDATE 2-Bidvest unit seen selling for about $4 bln-source

* Food-service unit seen worth $4 billion -source

* Proposals expected to lead to a sale -source (Recasts with source saying Bidvest likely to sell unit for $4 billion, adds names of potential bidders, adds LONDON to dateline)

By Victoria Howley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng

LONDON/JOHANNESBURG, July 6 South African industrial conglomerate Bidvest Group (BVTJ.J) is likely to sell its food-service unit for around $4 billion, an industry source said, after receiving unsolicited proposals for the business.

Bidvest said earlier on Wednesday that it had appointed a committee to explore whether the proposals would optimise value for shareholders, sending its shares up by more than 5 percent.

The review is expected to result in a sale of the food-service unit, the source said. The unit distributes food to pubs, restaurants and hotels and competes with companies such as U.S.-based food distribution group Sysco Corp. (SYY.N)

Potential bidders might include U.S. Food Services, which is owned by KKR and Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Bain Capital's Brakes Group, as well as Sysco, said a banker who covers the sector but is not involved in the proceedings.

Running brands such as 3663 Wholesale and Deli XL, the food-service business contributed more than half of the group's sales of 58.4 billion rand ($8.66 billion) in the six months to the end of December.

"Ultimately, they were looking to separate it out of Bidvest one way or another and this certainly is quite a good option they have to look at seriously," said Mark Hodgson, an analyst at Avior Research. $1 = 6.744 South African Rand (Reporting by Victoria Howley and Tiisetso Motsoeneng, editing by Matthew Lewis)