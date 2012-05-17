UPDATE 1-Jewelry retailer Bidz.com to go private

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Glendon Group to pay $0.78 per share
* Offer price at 60 pct premium to Wednesday close
May 17 Online jewelry retailer BIDZ.com Inc said it will be taken private by Glendon Group Inc, valuing the company at about $14.3 million.
Glendon will pay 78 cents per share, which represents a premium of about 60 percent to BIDZ's Wednesday closing price.
The company said some stockholders, with a stake of about 37 percent, have agreed to vote in favor of the merger.
BIDZ said Glendon has obtained sufficient financing commitments to complete the merger.
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.