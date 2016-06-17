版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 19:36 BJT

Brazil's Extrafarma enters talks to buy Brasil Pharma unit -report

BRASILIA, June 17 Brazil's drugstore chain Extrafarma Ltda entered exclusive talks for up to 180 days to buy rival Big Ben, a subsidiary of Brasil Pharma SA, newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday.

The acquisition would nearly double Extrafarma's revenues, according to the newspaper, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the discussions. The price had yet to be determined, the newspaper added.

Extrafarma is a subsidiary of Brazilian holding company Ultrapar Participacoes SA. Brasil Pharma SA is controlled by investment bank BTG Pactual SA, which has sought to sell assets after the arrest of its founder André Esteves last November prompted massive client withdrawals.

Representatives with Ultrapar and Brasil Pharma did not immediately respond to request for comments. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐