Brazil's Extrafarma enters talks to buy Brasil Pharma unit -report

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
BRASILIA, June 17 Brazil's drugstore chain Extrafarma Ltda entered exclusive talks for up to 180 days to buy rival Big Ben, a subsidiary of Brasil Pharma SA, newspaper Valor Economico said on Friday.
The acquisition would nearly double Extrafarma's revenues, according to the newspaper, citing an anonymous source with knowledge of the discussions. The price had yet to be determined, the newspaper added.
Extrafarma is a subsidiary of Brazilian holding company Ultrapar Participacoes SA. Brasil Pharma SA is controlled by investment bank BTG Pactual SA, which has sought to sell assets after the arrest of its founder André Esteves last November prompted massive client withdrawals.
Representatives with Ultrapar and Brasil Pharma did not immediately respond to request for comments. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.