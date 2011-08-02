UPDATE 1-Big 5 Sporting sees lower-than-expected Q3 profit

* Sees Q3 EPS $0.12-$0.20 vs est $0.26

* Q2 EPS $0.16 vs est $0.10 (Follows alerts)

Aug 2 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp forecast a third-quarter profit much below analysts' estimates, as it continues to face stiff competition in its key California market where shoppers are already facing high employment.

However, Big 5 reported a higher-than-expected second-quarter profit, helped partly by lower taxes.

The company, which competes with Dicks Sporting Goods , reported a second-quarter net income of $3.1 million, or 14 cents a share, compared with $4.8 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 16 cents a share, beating analysts' average estimate of 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales fell slightly to $219.6 million.

Big 5 expects a third-quarter profit of 12-20 cents a share, below analysts' average estimate of 26 cents a share.

Shares of the company closed at $7.98 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Mihir Dalal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)