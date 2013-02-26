版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三

BRIEF-Big 5 Sporting Goods shares up 6.3 pct after the bell following results

NEW YORK Feb 26 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp : * Shares were up 6.3 percent after the bell following the release of its results.
