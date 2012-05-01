UPDATE 1-Big 5 Sporting Goods results miss Street

* Q1 EPS $0.01 vs est $0.03

May 1 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp's quarterly results missed market estimates as the lack of winter weather in most of its markets hit demand for cold weather products, prompting the company to forecast a weak second-quarter profit.

The sports goods retailer expects to earn 5 cents to 11 cents a share in the second quarter. Analysts, on average, were expecting 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter ended April 1, the company posted net income of $156,000, or 1 cent per share, compared with $2.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

Sales fell 1 percent to $218.5 million.

Analysts forecast earnings of 3 cents a share on revenue of $221 million for the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $7.93 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.