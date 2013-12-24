版本:
Biglari says considering bid for Cracker Barrel

Dec 24 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's top shareholder, Biglari Holdings Inc, said it was considering a bid for the restaurant chain and was in talks with investment banks.

Biglari Holdings, which owns 19.9 percent of Cracker Barrel and is run by activist investor Sardar Biglari, said it would also consider selling its stake in the company.
