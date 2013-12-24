Biglari says considering bid for Cracker Barrel

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 24 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc's top shareholder, Biglari Holdings Inc, said it was considering a bid for the restaurant chain and was in talks with investment banks.
Biglari Holdings, which owns 19.9 percent of Cracker Barrel and is run by activist investor Sardar Biglari, said it would also consider selling its stake in the company.
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict