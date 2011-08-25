UPDATE 1-Big Lots Q2 beats Street, raises FY outlook

(Follows alerts)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.44

* Q2 sales up 2.2 pct at $1.17 bln

* Sees FY11 EPS $2.80-$2.90 vs est $2.89

Aug 25 Big Lots Inc's quarterly profit beat Wall Street expectations on strong demand for its discounted products, encouraging the close-out retailer to raise its full-year earnings forecast.

The company now expects earnings of $2.80-$2.90 per share from continuing operations, compared with analysts' view of $2.89 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income fell to $35.7 million, or 50 cents a share, from $38.9 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, Big Lots earned 52 cents a share.

Revenue for the company, whose larger rivals include Dollar General Corp and Wal-Mart Stores Inc , rose 2.2 percent to $1.17 billion.

Analysts on an average expected it to earn 44 cents a share on revenue of $1.16 billion.

Big Lots, which stocks its stores with merchandise that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers, caters to price-conscious shoppers.

Shares of Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots closed at $32.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)