Big Lots cuts FY profit forecast; results miss estimates

Aug 23 Big Lots Inc reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit on higher costs and a loss
at its Canadian operations, and the close-out retailer cut its
full-year adjusted earnings forecast.
Shares of the company, which stocks products that have been
overproduced, discontinued, or rejected by other retailers, fell
15 percent to $32.90 premarket on Thursday. They closed at
$38.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Big Lots now expects fiscal 2012 adjusted earnings of $2.80
to $2.95 per share, lower than its previous forecast of $3.25 to
$3.40 per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $3.29 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On an adjusted basis loss at the company's Canadian
operations widened to 5 cents per share in the second quarter,
from 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's second-quarter profit from continuing
operations fell to $22.1 million, or 36 cents per share, from
$35.7 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.22 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 41 cents per
share on revenue of $1.24 billion.