WRAPUP 2-Oil companies struggle to increase output

* Shell's output dips less than one percent
* Exxon's production slides 7.5 percent
By Andrew Callus and Anna Driver
LONDON/HOUSTON, Nov 1 The world's top oil and
gas companies are struggling to deliver the output growth they
need to outpace the burgeoning cost of exploration and
development.
Third-quarter results from Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch
Shell and other top international players released over
the past few days mostly beat expectations thanks to a shortage
of the fuels and other crude-oil based products they make.
That widened the gap between fuel prices and crude oil,
lifting margins in the downstream part of the business.
Companies with refineries in North America are also processing
less costly domestic crude oil from shale formations.
But profits at Shell and Exxon were lower because of
maintenance issues and delays bringing on new production of oil
and gas - the primary products that drive profitability for the
long term.
With the oil and gas assets now tightly controlled by
well-endowed countries in the Middle East and elsewhere, the
private sector is spending more and more in deeper water and
harsher environments like the Arctic, on "tight" oil and gas
resources that are tricky to extract, and on costly Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) projects.
World No. 1 Exxon's oil and gas output fell by 7.5 percent
in the quarter, even as the company raised its capital and
exploration expenditures 7 percent in the third quarter to $9.2
billion.
"The production decline was more than expected," said Brian
Youngberg, energy company analyst at Edward Jones in Saint
Louis. "It has been a recurring challenge for Exxon."
At Shell, security breaches prompted production shut-ins in
Nigeria. That contributed to a fall in overall oil and gas
production to 2.982 million barrels of oil equivalent a day from
3.012 million a year ago, Shell said.
Even leaving out the impact of Nigerian troubles, divestments
and other one-offs, Shell's oil and gas output grew only 1
percent.
"The upstream was (a case of) profit delivered as everybody
had expected but beneath that volumes are actually quite weak,
below 3 million barrels a day for the first time in three years
in what's supposed to be a growth year," said Royal Bank of
Canada analyst Peter Hutton.
Exxon's third quarter profit fell 7 percent to $9.57
billion. Shell reported current cost of supply (CCS) net profit,
adjusted for charges, of $6.6 billion, down from $7.0 billion a
year ago.
