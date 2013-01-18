版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 18日 星期五 16:32 BJT

Bilfinger agrees to buy U.S. water company

FRANKFURT Jan 18 German industrial services company Bilfinger agreed to buy U.S. water technology company Johnson Screens for an undisclosed amount as part of a strategy to drive profits through acquisitions.

Johnson Screens, until now owned by Weatherford International Ltd, generates an annual output of 160 million euros ($213.7 million) with 1,200 employees, Bilfinger said on Friday.

Acquisitions are one of the means Bilfinger is using to meet its target to double net income to 400 million euros in 2016 and raise earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) to 700 million euros.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐