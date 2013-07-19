Bilfinger eyes U.S. industrial, energy services targets - CEO

STUTTGART, July 19 German construction and
industrial services group Bilfinger SE is looking to
buy companies in the United States that offer services for
industry, energy and the oil and gas sector, its chief executive
said.
"The United States are a very interesting market, in which
Bilfinger sees opportunities for growth. We want to expand our
business there, including through acquisitions," Roland Koch
told Reuters in e-mailed comments on Friday.
Bilfinger - which maintains, modernises and operates
buildings, industrial plants and power stations - has said in
the past it aims to expand in Asia and the United States to
reduce its reliance on Europe, where it generates about 80
percent of its business now.
It has set aside hundreds of millions of euros for
acquisitions. Earlier this year, it agreed to buy U.S.-based
water technology company Johnson Screens for around 100 million
euros ($131 million).
Now it is considering expanding its energy business in the
United States to benefit from rising demand for power in the
world's biggest economy.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration,
U.S. energy production is seen jumping about 30 percent between
2010 and 2040 as the United States pursues energy independence.
Bilfinger has already been benefiting from growth in the oil
and gas sector and could also see rising demand for the
refurbishment of ageing power plants.
Outside the energy sector, Bilfinger also expects to win
more U.S. business from energy-hungry sectors such as chemicals
that are boosting investments in the United States to take
advantage of a drop in energy prices amid a shale gas boom.