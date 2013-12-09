UPDATE 1-Bilfinger to pay $32 mln over U.S. corruption charges

WASHINGTON Dec 9 German engineering company
Bilfinger SE will pay $32 million to resolve U.S.
criminal charges that it bribed Nigerian officials to obtain
contracts on a gas project in the African nation, the Justice
Department said on Monday.
Prosecutors charged the company with paying more than $6
million in bribes, in violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act.
Bilfinger worked with others to inflate the price of a bid
by 3 percent to cover the cost of the payments, prosecutors
said.
The Justice Department said it agreed to defer the charges
for three years and drop them if Bilfinger improves its controls
and hires an independent monitor for 18 months to assess the
company's compliance.
Bilfinger Chief Executive Roland Koch said the company was
pleased to put the events behind it.
"In recent years, Bilfinger has consistently expanded its
compliance instruments and today has a modern and efficient
system," Koch said in a statement.
Prosecutors previously resolved charges with Bilfinger's
collaborator on the bribes, Willbros Group Inc., and with three
former Willbros executives or consultants who pleaded guilty. A
fourth remains a fugitive.