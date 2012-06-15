Bilfinger to make acquisitions in U.S., Asia - CEO

UPDATE 2-Baidu posts bleak Q4, but sees business reshuffle driving 2017 growth
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
FRANKFURT, June 15 German building and industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger aims to expand its reach in foreign markets through acquisitions, its chief executive told a German newspaper.
"By early 2013, you will see acquisitions in the United States and Asia," Roland Koch told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.
He said the company was also planning to "expand the share of business" in India, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region, but did not elaborate further.
Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of a hostile takeover as was the case with Spanish builder ACS's acquisition of a majority stake in peer Hochtief , Koch said: "There are no such signals".
Sweden-based financial investor Cevian Capital holds 15.01 percent in Bilfinger as of March, according to Bilfinger's website.
* Posts 2nd straight drop in quarterly revenue on China ad curbs
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.