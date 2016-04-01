Bilfinger delays routine approval of managers on compliance grounds

FRANKFURT, April 1 Troubled German engineering
services group Bilfinger will not ask its shareholders
for a routine approval of five executives' performance at its
annual meeting next month because of ongoing compliance
investigations, it said on Friday.
Approving top executives' work is a routine item at German
companies' annual shareholders' meetings, but Bilfinger said the
omission was not an implication of misconduct by board members.
Four of the five executives have left the company, including
ex-Chief Executive Herbert Bodner, who was replaced last June
after the company issued a rapid succession of profit warnings.
In its invitation to its AGM on May 11, the company said it
would wait until it had all the relevant information to let its
shareholders make an informed decision on the executives'
performance.
Loss-making Bilfinger, which is contemplating a breakup, has
a compliance monitor appointed by the U.S. Department of Justice
working inside the company as part of a settlement agreement for
an old bribery case in Nigeria.
It is currently under internal and external investigation on
suspicion that employees of a subsidiary paid bribes to public
officials in Brazil in connection with orders related to the
2014 World Cup.
The other people whose approval will not be put to a vote at
the AGM are ex-Chief Financial Officer Joachim Mueller, ex-head
of the Power unit Joachim Enenkel, ex-head of the Industrial
unit Pieter Koolen and current Building and Facility unit head
Jochen Keysberg.
Bilfinger, under a new chairman picked by activist major
shareholder Cevian, conducted a shakeout of top management last
year, which only Keysberg survived.
Bilfinger said Keysberg was included in the list because he
was already on the management board during the time covered by
the investigations.
The other three current management board members - CEO Per
Utnegaard, CFO Axel Salzmann and human resources chief Michael
Bernhardt - were only appointed last year.
"The mere decision to propose delaying the approval of the
affected managers is judgement-free and cannot be interpreted as
an allegation of misconduct of the individual management board
members," a Bilfinger spokesman said.
Bilfinger expects to spend about 50 million euros this year
on revamping its compliance system and settling old cases. Last
year, it hired ex-U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation director
Louis Freeh to help it fight corruption.
Utnegaard said at a news conference last month that the
company aimed to establish a new compliance culture.
