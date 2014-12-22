UPDATE 1-Germany's Bilfinger sells off construction assets in shake-up

* Bilfinger gets 230 mln euro in net proceeds

* Books gain in low double-digit million range

* Implenia to boost production output by about a quarter (Adds Implenia CEO quote, background, details on deal)

FRANKFURT, Dec 22 Ailing German engineering and services company Bilfinger SE has agreed to sell most of its construction division to Swiss building giant Implenia as it seeks to focus on more lucrative industrial services.

Bilfinger -- which has issued four profit warnings this year, hit by falling investment from power and chemical companies -- said it expected to notch up proceeds of 230 million euros ($280 million) from the part-cash sale.

Implenia, Switzerland's largest construction firm, will pay about 60 million euros in cash. The rest of the price tag will be made up from the partial cancellation of a loan.

The purchase, set to complete early next year, helps Implenia to boost its business by about a quarter when measured by production output, and to make inroads into the German market where it has had little activity.

"The Bilfinger business is active in areas where we don't have a strong presence," Implenia Chief Executive Anton Affentranger told Reuters.

Taking into account a risk provision, Bilfinger expects to book a capital gain in the low double-digit million range in the first quarter of 2015.

It said separately it was in talks with potential buyers for the remainder of its construction unit, largely Polish assets.

The German group has been integrating hundreds of small companies it bought in recent years in a push by former Chief Executive Roland Koch to focus on higher margin services, as the company grows away from its origins in construction.

But setbacks in the integration process, as well as weak demand from utilities for Bilfinger's energy services, has led to a string of profit warnings and to Koch's departure.

In November, Bilfinger also flagged reduced investments and cost cuts among its chemicals and petrochemicals customers, adding to woes at its energy unit.

($1 = 0.8163 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Rupert Pretterklieber in Zurich; Editing by John Stonestreet and Clara Ferreira Marques)