Bilfinger in talks with Engie, EQT over unit sale - sources

FRANKFURT, April 8 German engineering services group Bilfinger is in talks with France's Engie and buyout group EQT about a potential sale of its Building and Facility unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Bilfinger has asked for a new round of offers after bids worth 1 billion to 1.1 billion euros ($1.1-1.25 billion), handed in last month, were deemed too low, the sources said.

Other initial suitors, such as CBRE and JLL, are currently no longer pursuing the topic, while buyout group Triton remained interested but was unlikely to present a competitive offer, they said.

Bilfinger is hoping to fetch at least 1.3 billion euros from the sale of the business, which last year posted earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation of 148 million euros on 2015 sales of 2.9 billion euros.

The company is hoping to make a decision in the next four to six weeks but may still decide to keep the business, the sources said. Bilfinger has said it intends to update markets on its strategy in mid-May.

Bilfinger and the potential buyers declined to comment.

Bilfinger, 26 percent owned by activist investment firm Cevian, said in January it was considering selling its most profitable businesses, raising the prospect of investors getting a return from the struggling group but leaving it dependent on a volatile energy market.

Bilfinger sought the help of Bank of America and Deutsche Bank to review bids from peers and private equity groups.

Last month, Bilfinger scrapped its dividend for 2015 and said it was at the beginning of a major transformation that will take time.

($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Alexander Hübner, Georgina Prodhan and Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan Thomas)