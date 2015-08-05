Bilfinger launches sale of water unit as streamlines ops -sources

FRANKFURT Aug 5 Struggling German engineering
services group Bilfinger has launched the sale of its
Water Technologies unit as it continues to streamline its
activities following six profit warnings in one year, two people
familiar with the matter said.
New Chief Executive Per Utnegaard has hired investment bank
Lazard to find a buyer for the unit, which makes
filters, water treatment technology and gear for water wells.
Bilfinger had no immediate comment, and Lazard declined to
comment.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Georgina
Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)