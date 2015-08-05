UPDATE 2-Bilfinger launches water unit sale as it streamlines ops

* Bilfinger hires Lazard to find a buyer for unit -sources
* Info packets sent to prospective buyers -sources
* Unit could sell for 8x EBITDA - source
(Adds Bilfinger comment, details on further divestments)
FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Struggling German engineering
services group Bilfinger has launched the sale of its
Water Technologies unit as it continues to streamline its
activities following six profit warnings in a year, two people
familiar with the matter said.
They said Bilfinger's new Chief Executive Per Utnegaard has
hired investment bank Lazard to find a buyer for the
unit, which makes filters, water treatment technology and gear
for water wells.
First information packages on the Water Technologies unit
have already been sent to prospective buyers, which include
mid-market private equity funds, the sources said.
Bilfinger said in a statement: "As is known, Bilfinger is
reviewing its business portfolio. In connection with this, the
company is investigating various strategic options for the Water
Technologies division."
"A decision as to whether the division should be put up for
sale has not yet been taken," it said, adding it was conducting
a market evaluation to help it decide what the best long-term
prospects were for the business.
Lazard declined to comment.
Under top shareholder and activist investor Cevian, now in
the driving seat after replacing Bilfinger's chairman, the
company has put its power-plant services unit up for sale and is
conducting a comprehensive review of its remaining businesses.
Water Technologies has about 30 million euros ($32.60
million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation and may reap a valuation of about 8 times that, one
of the sources said.
Bilfinger acquired the unit, originally named Passavant, in
1988 and strengthened it with several follow-on acquisitions,
among other with the filter activities of Italy's Diemme in 2011
and with U.S. filter maker Johnson Screens in 2013.
Earlier this month, Bilfinger mandated Deutsche Bank for the
sale of loss-making unit Power, which is mainly to blame for the
profit warnings. Bankers expect it to fetch a price in a range
of 750 million euros to over 1 billion euros.
Bilfinger no longer defines Water Technologies as core as
much of the unit is the actual building of filter and water
treatment systems, while the Bilfinger group has shifted its
focus to providing facility services.
Several more small Bilfinger business units have also been
put up for sale, sources familiar with the matter said.
($1 = 0.9203 euros)
