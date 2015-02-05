版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 2月 6日 星期五 01:45 BJT

Bilfinger picks Norwegian Per Utnegaard for CEO job - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Feb 5 Struggling German construction and services group Bilfinger has picked Per Utnegaard to become chief executive of the group, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sector sources.

Bilfinger earlier on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with candidates for its chief executive and finance chief positions, without given their identities.

Per Utnegaard has been chief executive of airport services company Swissport International since 2007.

Bilfinger declined to comment on the Handelsblatt story.

German magazine Bilanz had reported that Axel Salzmann, who will step down as chief financial officer at broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 at the end of March, would become Bilfinger's new finance chief.

Bilfinger issued four profit warnings last year, hit by falling investment from power and chemical companies and a struggle to integrate hundreds of small companies it acquired in a shift to services from construction. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Mark Potter)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐