Bilfinger picks Norwegian Per Utnegaard for CEO job - Handelsblatt

FRANKFURT Feb 5 Struggling German construction and services group Bilfinger has picked Per Utnegaard to become chief executive of the group, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sector sources.

Bilfinger earlier on Thursday confirmed it was in talks with candidates for its chief executive and finance chief positions, without given their identities.

Per Utnegaard has been chief executive of airport services company Swissport International since 2007.

Bilfinger declined to comment on the Handelsblatt story.

German magazine Bilanz had reported that Axel Salzmann, who will step down as chief financial officer at broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 at the end of March, would become Bilfinger's new finance chief.

Bilfinger issued four profit warnings last year, hit by falling investment from power and chemical companies and a struggle to integrate hundreds of small companies it acquired in a shift to services from construction.